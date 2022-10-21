Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $84.04 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

