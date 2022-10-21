Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.97.

NASDAQ CG opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,012,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,507,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.