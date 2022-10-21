Oppenheimer Weighs in on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

APLE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $51,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

