Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $260.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

