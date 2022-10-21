Oppenheimer Weighs in on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Beyond Meat in a report released on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($5.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYND. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.03. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Beyond Meat by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

