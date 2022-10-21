Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,054 shares of company stock worth $1,557,410 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.