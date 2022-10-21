Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

FBRT opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FBRT shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.