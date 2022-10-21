Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $345,000 Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $9,408,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 887,957 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $922.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.69.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

