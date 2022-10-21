Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Employers were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $221,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Employers by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE EIG opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $976.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.72 million. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Employers

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.