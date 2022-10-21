Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after purchasing an additional 90,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,148,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

