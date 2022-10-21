Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

