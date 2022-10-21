Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 185,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Price Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

