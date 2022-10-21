Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $964.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.66. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OII shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

