Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 646 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 69,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Alamo Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Trading Down 1.0 %

ALG opened at $142.52 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.