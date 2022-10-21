Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $950.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

