Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.
Otonomy Stock Performance
Shares of OTIC stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of Otonomy
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
