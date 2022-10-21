Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

