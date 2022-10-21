Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Insider Matthew Simpson Acquires 8,471 Shares

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Simpson bought 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.56 ($24,156.07).

Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 225 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Palace Capital Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.59). The company has a market capitalization of £99.07 million and a P/E ratio of 424.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

