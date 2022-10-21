Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palomar were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Down 6.5 %

Palomar stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,523,102 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

