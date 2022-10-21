Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,599 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $7.61 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

