Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,708 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

