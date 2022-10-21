Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 627.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,626 shares of company stock worth $918,170. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.