Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

TDY stock opened at $340.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

