Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WPC opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

