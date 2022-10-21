Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,406 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 805.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 88,149 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 191,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 239,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $10.11 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

