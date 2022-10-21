Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,696 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,627,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

