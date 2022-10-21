Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 460 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

