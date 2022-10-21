Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 790 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.4 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

