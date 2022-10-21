Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 9,523 iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 390,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 807,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 231,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 370,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTF opened at $21.35 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.