Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $17,852,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.1 %

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $408.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.43 and a 200-day moving average of $422.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.