Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 456.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 66.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $156.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

