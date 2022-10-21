Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after buying an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $509.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $421.98 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

