Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APO opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

