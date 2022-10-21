Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $284.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.62.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

