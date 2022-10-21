Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 47,244 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,667,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 104,776 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.