Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth about $101,675,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Switch by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Switch by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 89,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,004,360 shares in the company, valued at $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,070,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Price Performance

NYSE SWCH opened at $33.89 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Switch Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

