Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Qualys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Down 0.4 %

QLYS opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.04.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

