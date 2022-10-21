Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,635,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,667,000 after purchasing an additional 271,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,800,000 after acquiring an additional 958,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.57 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.