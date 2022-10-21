Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

