Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,416,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

