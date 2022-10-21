Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,072,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $11,616,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $10,850,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

