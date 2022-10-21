Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

DVA opened at $90.93 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

