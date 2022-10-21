Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Nutrien by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 813,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,575,000 after acquiring an additional 186,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

