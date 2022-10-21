Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

