Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,798,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 252,166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,152,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,598,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

