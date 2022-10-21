Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

