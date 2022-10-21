Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.