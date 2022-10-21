Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $228,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,730,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.