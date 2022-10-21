Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $231,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.34 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

