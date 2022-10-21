Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $234,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.