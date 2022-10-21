Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $234,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 842,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.